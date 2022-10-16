Anderlecht hooligan jailed by a court in London
One of the Anderlecht fans involved in Thursday evening’s violence after the club’s Conference League game against West Ham has be given a prison sentence by a court in London. After Thursday's 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Hammers some of the Anderlecht fans that had travelled to the UK capital took it up on themselves to fight, rip up seating and hurl seating and fireworks towards West Ham fans that were in an adjacent block.
The British public service broadcaster BBC reports that a court in London has sentenced 36-year old RSC Anderlecht fan to 8 weeks imprisonment. He was convicted of having attacked an emergency services worker, in this case an ambulance crew member. Four police officers were hospitalised after the violence that was not the first incident with Anderlecht fans abroad in recent months.
Two of the police officers injured were hit on the head by missiles thrown by Anderlecht fans. A third police office required stitches for a head wound, while a fourth police office suffered a broken wrist.
Two other fans fined
In addition to the man that was given a prison sentence London magistrates also convicted two other RSC Anderlecht fans for their part in the violence. A 28-year old man was fined 120 pounds (around 138 euro) for having gone onto the pitch.
Another RSC Anderlecht fan was fined 200 pounds (around 230 euro) for racially or religiously motived assault. Both fans were also banned from attending football matches for the next three years.