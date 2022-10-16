Anderlecht hooligan jailed by a court in London

The British public service broadcaster BBC reports that a court in London has sentenced 36-year old RSC Anderlecht fan to 8 weeks imprisonment. He was convicted of having attacked an emergency services worker, in this case an ambulance crew member. Four police officers were hospitalised after the violence that was not the first incident with Anderlecht fans abroad in recent months.

Two of the police officers injured were hit on the head by missiles thrown by Anderlecht fans. A third police office required stitches for a head wound, while a fourth police office suffered a broken wrist.