Fleming Lukas Dhont takes 1st prize at the Hamptons Film Festival for his film “Close”

This year's jury was chaired by Rajendra Roy, chief curator for film at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York. He also sits on the international film executive committee of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences organisation behind the Oscars.

Speaking just after receiving the award Lukas Dhont said "Our team feels incredibly honored to receive the top prize from the Hamptons Film Festival this year”.

'Close' has also won awards at many other festivals including Cinefest Mikolc in Hungary, the Palic European Film Festival in Serbia, the Sydney Film Festival where it took the prize for Best Film Award. It also took the Art Cinema Prize at Film Fest Hamburg and the Critics' Prize at the Norwegian International Film Festival in Haugesund.

Lukas Dhont's film was also nominated for the European University Film Award and is on the shortlist for the European Film Awards.

The film "Close" will go on general release in Belgium on 2 November.