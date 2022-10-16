Kopecky and Bossuyt win the team race at the Track Cycling World Championships

There had been some doubts about Shari Bossuyt’s fitness ahead of the team race given that she had been involved in an accident on Thursday.

These doubts grew at the start of the race when Belgium was nowhere to be seen. However, with 40 laps left the Belgians played their trump card. Lotte Kopecky went flat out in the quest for a bonus lap, something that until then no other rider had been able to achieve during Saturday’s race.

Kopecky and Bossuyt had to fight for more than 20 laps. However, while doing so they picked up 10 points with intermediate sprints.

As the race reached it conclusion the Belgian riders only had to keep an eye on a strong French duo to ensure victory. Briefly the French thought that they had won the final sprint. This would have been enough for them to take the world title. However, the French riders and ahe crowd in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines had lost sight of the fact that Denmark was still pushing forward.

4th place in the final sprint was enough for Kopecky and Bossuyt to take gold. The French finished just one point behind and took silver. The medal was Shari Bossuyt’s first world title. It was Lotte Kopecky’s fourth.