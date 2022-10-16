Several thousand protesters attend “Day of justice" demonstration in Brussels

It is not the first time that protests have taken place against, among other things, coronavirus policy, climate change measures, the political establishment and what the protesters consider to be “the mainstream media".

Sunday’s “Day of Justice” demonstration is the product of several organisations joining forces. The organisers says that the aim of the protest is to "change society, as a team".

Brussels police say that 2,000 people gathered at the starting point of the demonstration at Brussels North Station. From 4:30pm speeches will be held at the foot of the Atomium where the march ends.

In addition to Flemish lions flags and Belgian tricolour flags, flags from several other countries are visible at the march. These include inverted Dutch flags that are the symbol of the farmers' protest in The Netherlands.

VRT News’ Jeroen Reygaert reports that there are also Russian flags and symbols of the far-right on display at the march."The protesters have one thing in common: they all think that politicians and the media do not listen to their opinion."

A wide range of views are expressed on banners at the march. These include slogans against the war in Ukraine, against high inflation and political corruption and for free speech.

The demonstration started peacefully, although firecrackers and smoke bombs have been thrown regularly by the protesters.





