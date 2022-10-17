The standard speed limit across the region is 30km/h unless otherwise stated. In home zones the top speed is now 20km/h. Cyclists and people on scooters need to be able to display a white light at the front and a red light at the rear. Bikes should also have white or amber reflectors on wheels and a reflecting strip on tyres or spokes. Scooters need a white reflecting strip on both sides of the base or a circular one on each side of the wheels.

“Be Bright, Use a Light” is Brussels Mobility’s campaign to encourage people to continue to use their bike during the winter months. On 20 October cyclists will be treated to breakfast on several intersections across the region. Stewards will be handing out light sets to people who need them.

Pupils in secondary schools will also be treated to safety kits as well as breakfast in a bid to increase awareness.

Brussels Mobility is also organising Action Satchel, an experiment in visibility under the South Station from 28 November to 2 December. It’s aimed at last years secondary pupils, who will receive information on the importance of visibility on the dark. They will be let loose in a 50m dark pace that only has car headlights as a source of light. In this way they will be able to see which clothes provide greatest visibility.