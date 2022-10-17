Wolf cubs venture out into the world

Nine cubs born in April are now six months old and virtually fully grown. It’s getting harder and harder to distinguish them from adult wolves. In recent days cubs have been sighted in Helchteren, Peer and Oudsbergen (Limburg). “Cubs leaving their birth territory involves greater risks” says Jan Loos of Welkom Wolf.

“Wolf cubs are very naïve and unexperienced and will soon end up in the strangest places: wolves on cycle paths, wolves on town squares, on people’s drives. It’s all been experienced”.

Welkom Wolf wants to impress on people that these are wolf cubs. They may look like adults, but they have the mental age of an adolescent.

Young cubs still have to learn a lot including being shy. “Don’t shout out” says Jan. “This is a new generation of cubs that are meeting people for the first time and still need to learn that they had better stay out of the human domain”.

Jan urges people to leave them alone and ignore them.