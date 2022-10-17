“Nightmare in Paradise” investigates Belgian’s disappearance

Théo disappeared on 31 May 2019 while touring Australia. Police believe his death is due to a fall from a cliff at Byron Bay, but the Belgian’s body and mobile was never found. In addition to the official Australian investigation Théo’s family at home is also still trying to find out what happened.

Théo’s mum, his brother, his friend, the last to receive a text from Théo, and a former investigator all spoke with “Nightmare in Paradise”, the title under which the documentary aired. Théo’s last movements were reconstructed on the basis of phone data.

Just like his mother, the former investigator the programme spoke with doesn’t believe the Belgian fell off a cliff. Théo’s family thinks that would have been out of character. The family feels walking on a beach in the dark or through a thickly wooded area is strange behaviour and Théo would never have climbed up a cliff. The programme also shows how hard it is to access the cliff top at night, certainly if you are alone and are unfamiliar with the area.

VRT’s Australia correspondent Eveline Masco says the case is still talked about: “Byron Bay is one of Australia’s most popular destinations, certainly for backpackers ahead of the pandemic”.

Théo’s family still hopes a golden tip will surface given the 300,000-euro award that has now been offered.

“60 Minutes” also spoke with Belgian investigators and gained access to the Belgian judicial dossier. The Belgian investigator said Belgian detectives would have acted faster. Théo’s WhatsApp account couldn’t be accessed till his mother remembered his password. The account wasn’t hacked by investigators due to Australian privacy legislation and valuable time was lost. Théo’s mum hopes the Australian authorities will learn from this case.