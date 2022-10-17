Asylum crisis widens

13 new asylum seekers contacted organisation ‘Een Hart voor Vluchtelingen’ (A Heart for Refugees) in recent days. “These are people travelling from Brussels, looking for accommodation here because they aren’t being helped in the capital” says Evelyne Huughe. “We can’t help them because we can’t cope with demand. The result is these people become homeless and they are left to wander the streets. All we can do is hand them a sleeping bag and fresh under clothes”.

It's a similar story at “Vluchtelingen Ondersteuning Sint-Niklaas” (Refugee Support). “Today alone two people have come and asked for help” says Jozef Hertsens. “In the Waasland and Dender area there are now over seventy homeless people who really qualify for accommodation. We know who they are. They come here to collect food”.

Organisation ‘Een Hart voor Vluchtelingen’ is seeking a structural solution to the umpteenth asylum crisis: “Several asylum centres have closed in recent years. There is no buffer capacity. The public asylum agency doesn’t have sufficient means and needs to find solutions using volunteers and private initiatives” says Evelyne. ‘Een Hart voor Vluchtelingen’ has contacted the City of Ghent to see if they can help.

“Procedures need to be speeded up. Some people who come forward need to wait till December before they get a first appointment. Until then they can’t get any accommodation. We can organise medical care but even that is difficult”.