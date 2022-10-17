Brussels: “Production of white refuse bags at full capacity”

At the beginning of September there were no white refuse bags to be had in Brussels, though the bags are essential if you wish binmen to collect your general waste. Net Brussel confirmed there was a shortage due to supply problems. The difficulties were caused by a production problem at one of the suppliers.

Net Brussel says the matter was tackled ten days ago and should now be sorted, but one Brussels resident who contacted media outlet BRUZZ says no white bags are to be had in any stores in her neighborhood.

Net Brussel points to communication from the supplier that said that production was at full capacity and supermarkets could access normal supplies. The refuse agency fears the shortage in some stores may be due to internal distribution issues: “It can take a couple of days for the bags to reach individual outlets” a spokesman told BRUZZ.