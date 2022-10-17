Chaos at Charleroi Airport

A protest by security staff meant passengers were experiencing great difficulty accessing the airport today. People were being let inside one-by-one.

This morning hundreds of would-be passengers queued outside Charleroi Airport. Chaos also spread to roads to the airport after intersections were blocked by protesters. The situation is the result of a union protest action launched by airport security staff working for Security Master, currently the sole provider of security check staff at the airport.

Many flights were delayed. TUIfly diverted several flights to Brussels.



Staff at Security Master are protesting against the decision by BSCA Security, the company that is responsible for security at the airport, to get two companies to carry out security checks in future. Employees fear job security and working conditions could be under threat. Security Master employs 380 security staff at Charleroi Airport.

Police are at the scene and are trying to restore order to the chaos. People who don’t need to be at the airport are being asked to stay away.

The airport authorities say “our passengers and BSCA staff are being taken hostage as a result of this action and that is a scandal”.