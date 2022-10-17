Nainggolan attracts fresh controversy with vaping incident

The Red Devil earlier sparked a national row when he was seen smoking during the Euros in 2016. Antwerp police have also stopped him driving without a licence.

Nainggolan has never made a secret of his smoking saying “If ordinary people can do it, why can’t I? As long as my performance doesn’t suffer there is no problem”.

Today a total ban on smoking exists in Belgian soccer stadiums and that includes vaping.

The Pro League, which groups professional clubs, has condemned the player’s behaviour, but is powerless to sanction him.