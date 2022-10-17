Prosecution looms for MFP El Kaouakibi

The case against the lawmaker centres on misuse of subsidies. El Kaouakibi received subsidies for Let’s Go Urban, her social dance project, but is suspected of channelling hundreds of thousands of euros in subsidies to her own private companies. She is under investigation for forgery, fraudulent accounting, subsidy fraud, misuse of trust, IT fraud and external and internal hacking.

The investigation was completed in May and prosecutors now want to take the MFP to court. A judge will now decide whether a court case should go ahead and, if so, which charges she should face.

A plenary session of MFPs still needs to confirm the commission’s decision. El Kaouakibi was elected on the Flemish liberal list but left the party when the liberals decided to investigate her. She hasn’t been seen in parliament for two years due to ill health.