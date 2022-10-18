Antwerp's oldest archive chest dates from the 14th century

Kristof Haneca of the immovable heritage agency says it’s a unique find: “We were aware of the chest but had no idea how old exactly it was. It’s fitted with several metal locks to ensure nothing could be stolen. It’s quite an impressive artefact and very heavy. It’s well-preserved but also well-used. The chest was broken into on several occasions, probably because the keys were lost”.

Kristof is a dendrochronologist, a scientist studying rings in wood. He’s used to examining wood used in the construction of buildings and ships. The chest boasts a heavy lid, the oldest year rings of which date from 1301 and 1307. “This is probably the time when the chest was built. It dates from the beginning of the 14th century” says Kristof.

The chest also contains smaller boxes that have been made in sizes to fit documents. Rings are also being used to determine the date of these smaller boxes.

The chest has now been returned to its original location at City Hall, while the documents have been transferred to the Felix Archive.