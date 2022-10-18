Are solar panels on your balcony a good idea?

The system allows renters too to generate electricity via solar panels says Tom. You don’t need an electrician to fit them. Simply plug them in.

“For a couple of years I’ve been looking at ways to generate clean energy” Tom explains. He fitted the panels last May. “In Germany and the Netherlands they’ve been popular for years. You do need to register the panels, but there’s little red tape”.

Tom paid 600 euros for the panels. They should allow him to save 200 kWh a year. “That’s more or less the energy used by a fridge. At present prices, between 0.5 and 0.9 euros a kWh I could save up to 180 euros a year”.

But is it allowed? “I dare to bet it’s not really permitted under the rules of this building, but from neighbours I have only received enquiries. This is a climate emergency. I didn’t want to wait for a framework to be created or for my co-residents to OK it”.

Consumers organisation Test Aankoop says a legal framework already exists. “There are rules for so called ‘decentral production installations’ that work in parallel with the distribution network. They stipulate these installations need to use fixed cables. You can’t simply plug them in”.

Tom believes the rules are too strict and he hopes change will come. “Separate rules could be introduced for people using up to 4 solar panels allowing them to use plug and play”.

Test Aankoop argues that plug & play offers fewer opportunities to be profitable. Tom is surprised: “I would be amazed if price conscious Dutchmen and rational Germans used this system en masse if there was no economic benefit”.