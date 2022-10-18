Bodies of Belgian hit and run victims to be repatriated
The Italian authorities have released the bodies of the two bosom friends mowed down by a drunk driver along a motorway outside Rome ten days ago. The two Belgian women’s city trip to the eternal city ended in tragedy after they had attempted to help at the scene of an accident.
The two friends from Menen and Wevelgem in West Flanders were on a city trip to Rome. They were travelling in a rent car on the motorway when they noticed a major accident ahead. They stopped to provide assistance but were themselves run down by a drunk driver and died at the scene.
The driver abandoned his car but was soon identified and arrested by Italian police. In addition to being over the legal drink-drive limit he was also high on drugs. The Italian, who already had form, now faces manslaughter and hit and run charges and possibly an 18-year-jail term.
Evelyne Derumeaux, the mother of victim Jessy, spoke of her relief: “Now at long last we can organise the funeral”.
The families of the two victims travelled to Rome last week but say that answered few of their questions.