Bodies of Belgian hit and run victims to be repatriated

The two friends from Menen and Wevelgem in West Flanders were on a city trip to Rome. They were travelling in a rent car on the motorway when they noticed a major accident ahead. They stopped to provide assistance but were themselves run down by a drunk driver and died at the scene.

The driver abandoned his car but was soon identified and arrested by Italian police. In addition to being over the legal drink-drive limit he was also high on drugs. The Italian, who already had form, now faces manslaughter and hit and run charges and possibly an 18-year-jail term.

Evelyne Derumeaux, the mother of victim Jessy, spoke of her relief: “Now at long last we can organise the funeral”.

The families of the two victims travelled to Rome last week but say that answered few of their questions.