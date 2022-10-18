COVID-19 update: fewer than 3,000 new cases registered each day

The average number of people being hospitalised with COVID-19 each day stands at 107 – down 4% on the week.

77 patients with Covid are receiving critical care. The figure is up 7% on the week.

12,500 tests were carried out each day. 23.4% of tests – down 1.6% - came back positive.

32,810 people with Covid have died in Belgium since the start of the pandemic.

Belgium’s reproduction number stands at 0.98 – down 11% on the week. A hundred people pass the virus on to 98 others and the pandemic is shrinking.

9,187,797 people have had two jabs and are fully vaccinated. 7,209,251 people received the first booster. 3,000,862 people have had the second or fall booster.