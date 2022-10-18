Day of action and strikes on 9 November

The socialist union ABVV says it’s time to step up protests. It’s seeking action to safeguard workers’ spending power: “We expect to see the government take precise measures to ensure households can pay their energy bills. We are demanding a return to unrestricted free collective bargaining to achieve real wage increases. Wages must continue to be topped up in line with price increases” says ABVV.

A spokesman for the Christian union ACV told VRT: “Many employees are struggling financially and are scared. They are looking ahead to a cold winter with sky-high bills”.

Today the national executive of the Christian union released the results of a broad membership consultation. It says the results reveal an alarming social situation. The consultation identified extremely damaging ramifications for mental health: people are worried about bills and whether they will be able to pay everything.

The results motivated the ACV to stage a day of protest on 9 November: “In this way every worker can express his or her concerns and dissatisfaction. Stoppages are possible, staff meetings, protests and strikes”.

The union says the situation is dire for people not on high wages and who don’t qualify for social tariff energy contracts: “For singles and single parents who have to get by on one wage, for people who need to make expensive journeys to get to work, for people who have had to take a second job”.

The union is seeking a cap for gas and electricity prices, the extension of social tariffs to include middle income earners without the need to apply, improved travel grants and tax reforms.