Ghent pub Het Spijker declared bankrupt

Het Spijker, located on the Pensmarkt or Sausage Market in central Ghent, has for many years attracted a discerning crowd of students and young people. The Haacht brewery that owns the premises and supplies the beer is looking for somebody new to run the place. It emerged that the pub had been selling quantities of beer beyond the ken of the taxman. The landlord was ordered to pay outstanding VAT but failed to do so.

The pub is located at the heart of the Ghent Old Town near the Korenlei and Graslei quays. The building is said to date from the 13th century. During the Middle Ages, located in the vicinity of the then port, it was used as a grain warehouse. It was only many centuries later that it was turned into a hospitality venue. The pub’s pavement café at the front and rear of the building is tremendously popular. Many punters hope somebody will soon come forward to run the pub and return it to its former glory.