Flights to leave Charleroi Airport empty on Wednesday

Yesterday 6,000 passengers missed their flight.

Police closed the entrance to the terminal for a while this morning because too many people had already gathered inside and were stuck ahead of security checks. Passengers were then let in gradually. The airport authorities then planned to close the terminal building and not to allow any new passengers inside, but then changed their minds and let everybody who was still queuing outside in so they could fly out.

Arriving flights are not affected. Tomorrow the terminal building will remain closed with flights leaving without any passengers. The airport authorities hope to operate a normal schedule on Thursday.



Earlier VRT’s Nico Cardone described the chaos: “Here the law of the strongest applies. People are pushing and shoving. Some are holding pushchairs aloft to show they have babies with them. There’s no way you will get in in a wheelchair. It’s the second day of the strike. It’s a bit strange nothing is being organised to restore some order!”

Barriers have now been placed and more police officers are present.



Philippe Verdonck, the airport company’s CEO says the unions’ demands are “madder than mad” and he can’t accept passengers are suffering as a result. He speaks of a conflict between subcontractor BSCA Security that is in charge of organising security and Security Masters, the company that until now was the sole one to provide security staff.

In contrast with yesterday there’s no blockade on access roads to the airport but getting inside the terminal is still proving to be a challenge. A first flight was scheduled for 6:20AM but only managed to take to the skies at 7AM. Pilots and cabin crews too are struggling to get through security.

The new security company at Charleroi, Protection Unit, will attempt to carry out the checks usually performed by workers of Security Masters that are today taking strike action. They tried this yesterday but didn’t have enough staff.

Some flights are taking off without all their passengers. Because this is a strike by security staff and not an airline passengers won’t in the rule qualify for compensation.

Philippe Verdonck, Brussels South Charleroi Airport CEO, says passenger numbers have again reached 2019 levels after the pandemic: “New security jobs are being created. Staff wages are 100% guaranteed, but still Security Masters staff have chosen to unleash total chaos and take thousands of passengers hostage”.

Verdonck says passengers can send compensation claims to the airport. He plans to pass them on to Security Masters.

How the situation will evolve is unclear. Philippe Verdonck: “It’s quite possible Ryanair says this can’t continue and they decide to cancel a host of flights. This will have serious ramifications. I’m trying to talk to the unions. The damage to the airport’s image is unfathomable. We’re fresh out of a major crisis. Staff at Charleroi gave 200% and we were heading for a great 2022. What’s happening now is dreadful”.

Carrier TUIfly has already diverted three flights to Brussels today.