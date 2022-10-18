Young buyers fuelling higher house prices

The real estate market is showing remarkable resilience as Belgium hits hard times and interest rates are rising. During the third quarter of the year transactions were down 1.5% but that is far less than most observers anticipated says Bart van Opstal of the Federation of Notaries.

The market was gripped by a slight hesitation when Russia further invaded Ukraine in March. In July there was even a 7.4% dip in the number of transactions compared with a year ago, but the market rebounded in following months. “The number of transactions is higher in recent months than last year before anybody heard of the energy crisis or the war in Ukraine” says Van Opstal.

On average a house in Flanders will now set you back 353,226 euros. That’s nearly 10% up on the year. Average flat prices rose 4% to 270,153 euros. Prices firmed markedly during the summer. “Demand for real estate is high, even higher than pre-pandemic” says Van Opstal.

It’s especially the young that are today venturing onto the real estate market. In Flanders the number of buyers aged 30 or less grew 28.4% on the year. “They want to snap something up quickly now interest rates are rising. They believe rates will rise further. They are also eager to keep their living costs in check. That’s easier if you buy a home on a fixed rate mortgage than if you rent. As a result of inflation tenants are seeing rents rise quickly” says Van Opstal.

Estate agents ERA say people in the 30 to 35 age category have been able to do what they wanted in recent years thanks to low rates. ERA CEO Johan Krijgsman: “People who wanted a house with a big garden post pandemic have probably already made their purchase. The same goes for people ready to invest in a flat. That’s why the share of younger buyers is rising”.

Older investors have become more reluctant. “They wonder about where inflation is going, the impact on shares and are less eager to buy to let” says van Opstal.

Young people stepping onto the property ladder now have already missed rock bottom rates. A buyer borrowing 80% of the purchase price on a 20-year-mortgage in October last year paid 1.4% interest. This has now risen to 3.11%.

“In recent years people weren’t in a hurry to agree a loan at the bank. Today the minute the preliminary agreement is signed they rush to the bank to lock in current rates” says Krijgsman.

Van Opstal believes the big demand from young buyers is a temporary phenomenon: “If rates rise even higher, young people will have a hard time finding the cash to make a purchase. Less demand could herald an end to the price rises, but whether that will happen? That is written in the stars”.