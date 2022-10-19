Blankets in Brussels hospitality as City trials alternative to patio heaters

Hospitality outlets taking part in the pilot will each receive a score of blankets. Benoit Hellings is the city cabinet member for climate in the City: “Brussels is keen to find alternatives to keep punters warm. At a later stage we may ban the use of heaters on ecological or economic grounds” the green politician says.

The blankets will consist of 100% recycled material. They were produced in co-operation with players in the social economy. Local transport company MIVB too is contributing and the bags in which the blankets are stored are made from recycled work clothing used by staff in the City of Brussels.

The project is a trial. “We will have to see if customers steal the blankets or whether they can easily be washed” says the alderman.

Feedback will show whether or not the project is worthwhile.