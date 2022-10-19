Deal at Charleroi Airport

Staff at Security Master feared a threat to jobs and conditions if a second security operator was allowed at the airport. Under the deal a second operator will only be allowed starting 2025 when passenger number have risen further.

The protests by Security Master staff led to scenes of chaos in and around the airport and thousands of passengers missing flights on Monday and Tuesday.

Today the terminal will remain closed for departures. Starting Thursday the usual hustle and bustle will return to the air hub, when flights are expected to resume their schedule.

Earlier the airport management decided to close the terminal out of safety concerns given the large crowds of departing passengers that were gathering at the airport and the struggle they were having getting inside and through security due to security staff protests.