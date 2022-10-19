Deal in the offing at Charleroi Airport

At present police have closed access roads to the airport. Passengers hoping to fly out are being turned away.

Protests by staff at Security Masters, the existing provider of security personnel, has led to chaos at the airport for two days running. Actions by police and strikers prevented access to the terminal building on several occasions. Large crowds of departing passengers gathered outside.

Under the preliminary agreement a second operator won’t start work at the airport just for now. This would be postponed till 2025 when passenger numbers should have risen further. Union representatives are backing the accord that will now be put to staff.

It’s unclear whether passengers will be able to get away today. Police have blockaded access roads. Drivers heading in to collect arrivals are being let through. Ryanair that operates the largest number of flights at Charleroi has cancelled all its departures for today.

Arriving passengers face no additional issues. Ryanair passengers scheduled to fly out to day will be rebooked or can get their money back. TUIfly has diverted its flights to Brussels.

Compensation for passengers who missed their flight due to the protests is a tricky issue. Normally they wouldn’t qualify because it’s not airline staff that are on strike. Consumers’ organisation Test Aankoop reports that Ryanair will compensate its passengers.