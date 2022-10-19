Energy dilemmas: what’s the cheapest way to boil water?

There are various types of water boilers. VRT science journalist Koen Wauters says that boilers with a heating element that is in direct contact with the water are the most efficient. If the heating element is hidden behind a bottom, there is more loss of heat.

So, what does it cost to boil a litre of water? Alex Polfliet is an energy expert working for Zero Emission Solutions. He says it will take a water boiler 3 minutes and 10 seconds to get a litre of water to the boil using a 2,000-Watt boiler. Based on the average price of 0.50 euros per kWh that will set you back 0.025 euros and that is the cheapest option says Alex.

Heating the litre of water in the microwave isn’t a good idea says Koen. This is because microwaves only penetrate 2 cm deep into foods or liquids. It will take you over eight minutes to heat a litre of water at 800 Watts and that will set you back 0.057 euros – twice the price of the water boiler.

Heating the water on a gas ring is the most expensive if you look at cooktops. A lot of energy is lost because gas burns along the side of your pot. A gas ring means you are also heating your kitchen. This used to be the cheapest option, even on inefficient gas rings, but with the current gas price, this is no longer the case.

An electric cooktop isn’t ideal either. The plate will need to warm up first. Only when the top is hot can it pass on heat.

An induction hob is the best cooktop. Your pot is heated directly thanks to an electromagnetic field. Little energy is lost. If you want to heat large quantities of water an induction cooktop seems even more efficient than a water boiler says Koen. But Polfliet notes that a water boiler is still cheaper: “Using induction to heat a litre of water will cost four times as much as in a water boiler. You’re using twice the power and it will take twice as long costing you 0.10 euros”.