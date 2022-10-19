Legendary weather forecaster gets his storm

There’s an amber alert in Portuguese sea areas in the Atlantic. A storm is causing windspeeds of up to 130km/h. It’s the first storm of the season and as met offices across Europe prepare to run through the alphabet this first storm of the fall has been given a name starting with A. It’s storm Armand, named after Belgium’s Armand Pien.

Together with Portugal, Luxembourg, France and Spain Belgium belongs to the southwest meteorological group. Belgium put forward the name Armand in honour of Armand Pien and this is the name that will be used across the continent for the storm that the Portuguese have declared.

Current weatherman David Dehenauw says if still living Armand Pien would probably be disappointed by his storm because it won’t be creating all that much havoc: “Most of the time it will be active over sea areas. At present it’s west of Portugal and will head towards southern Ireland by tomorrow evening before it triggers rain in the South of England on Friday”.