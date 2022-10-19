Mayor orders destruction of child asylum seeker tents

Dozens of unaccompanied minors and families with children are having to fend for themselves on the streets of Brussels despite having registered as asylum seekers.

Yesterday the authorities failed to find accommodation for eleven unaccompanied minors. Aid organisations have attempted to provide alternative accommodation, but they are no longer succeeding in providing a bed for everybody. Youngsters can visit the humanitarian hub where food, clothes and medical care is provided, but it closes at 7PM.

In order to help children who faced a night out on the streets volunteers built cardboard tents to provide some shelter on the pavement outside the hub, but the Mayor of Brussels, Philippe Close (Francophone socialist), ordered police officers to dismantle the constructions: “We can’t accept children having to sleep out on the streets” he said. “This goes against our values. We cannot permit this on our territory”.

Aid workers couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw police officers trash the cardboard tents. “The authorities are not providing accommodation, no bath and no food. The children are dropped on the streets and now they are being chased from the streets. Where are they supposed to sleep?” one volunteer asked.