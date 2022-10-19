No trains to and from Ostend during the half term break

The Ostend city authorities say Infrabel should have consulted more widely before taking its decision. Ostend Mayor Tommelein understands Infrabel needs to carry out works but says the company should have consulted about the timing.

During the break beyond Bruges trains that usually terminate at Ostend will head for rival seaside resort Blankenberge. Buses will ferry passengers eager to get to and from Ostend between the city and Bruges.

Mayor Tommelein says the holidays are an important period for his city: “We are the biggest city on the coast and all we can do is take note of the fact that no services will operate to and from Ostend during the entire holiday. I understand the needs for works but can’t understand why a company of this size doesn’t involve the city authorities in consultations. We could have examined the best time for such works”.