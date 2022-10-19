Nuclear watchdog admits mobile caused reactor close down

Reactor 3 closed down unexpectedly on 3 October after measurements indicated pressure fell in a steam generator. The reactor remained offline for two weeks till the cause was found. It was only yesterday that the reactor could be restarted. FANC labelled the incident an INES 1 incident, which is the lowest level on the scale of incidents.

FANC said sensors measured a fall in pressure in a pipe linked to the steam generator. It was an incorrect measurement caused by electromagnetic interference. Few other details were forthcoming till green lawmaker Samuel Cogolati piled on the pressure. He had read about the causes of the incident in an internal memo sent to plant staff by operator Engie. The memo reminded staff not to take mobile phones into areas where this is not permitted warning of radiation that can cause interference and was probably the cause of the 3 October automatic close down.

FANC was then obliged to provide Cogolati with more details about the incident during a session of a federal parliamentary commission. FANC admitted that an erroneous signal caused the reactor close down and it took considerable time to discover the cause.

Flemish green Kim Buyst now accuses FANC of failing to answer questions about close downs at Tihange and Doel with full transparency: “It’s unacceptable. Providing correct information about incidents involving the safety of workers and the environment is a core duty of FANC. We are seeking a more proactive attitude from FANC in future”.