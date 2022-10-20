“We hear there is work in Belgium, but I’ve been on streets for months”

“Everywhere we hear that there is a good chance to find work in Belgium, but I have been out on the streets for four months” says one refugee. He’s a 23-year-old Syrian. He’s been recognised as a refugee, but still has been living out on the streets: “I sleep with three or four blankets. I wake up shivering at night. It’s getting worse and worse, but I’m waiting for accommodation”.

This Syrian walked to Belgium from his home country. It took him two months. He crossed the territory of eight countries. Asylum seekers are supposed to register in the first EU country they encounter – in his case Hungary. He says: “We hear it’s easy to find a job in Belgium, papers and rights, but my future is unknown”.

Fines imposed on the Belgian authorities by the courts because of their failure to provide accommodation don’t seem to be working.

VRT also spoke with 16 and 17-year-olds, who have been sleeping on the streets for days: “I came here for a reception place, but there aren’t any” says one minor.

They sleep in cardboard tents built by volunteers. The Mayor of the City of Brussels, Philippe Close, ordered his police to destroy the tents, but in the evening after that happened volunteers returned to build new ones.