All systems are ‘Go’ at Charleroi Airport
Charleroi Airport is open and operating at full capacity once again. Earlier in the week security staff at the airport protested against the arrival of a new security firm at the air hub. The start of the week was marked by three days of chaos after the terminal building was repeatedly closed to departing passengers by the police and the airport management in a bid to guarantee safety.
The security staff are back at work after getting assurances a second security provider will only arrive at the airport in 2025 when passenger numbers have risen. Passengers, who failed to get away in recent days, can now fly out.