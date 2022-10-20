Belgian armed forces launch Cyber Command

The arrival of Cyber Command doesn’t mean the Belgian armed forces haven’t been involved in cyber threats in the past, but, says Admiral Wim Robberecht, the head of ADIV military intelligence, given the technological evolution and the way war is conducted anti-cyber threat activities needed to be upgraded and centralised to cover all areas of cyber space and protect the armed forces and he nation.

How many people will work at Cyber Command is sensitive information and isn’t being divulged but VRT understands it’s several hundred people. Many roles still need to be filled and that’s a challenge for the Belgian defence department that has already been struggling with labour shortages.

Competition on this part of the labour market is intense, but the armed forces believe they are still an attractive proposition.

“Technological expertise and exchange of information are crucial” says the admiral. The armed forces are considering partnerships with business that would allow workers to be employed by private companies but work for the defence department at the same time.

Belgium’s military face the prospect of a hybrid war in which the threat is not only on the battlefield but also in cyberspace. Cyberthreats can immobilise hydroelectric plants, but cyber warfare also includes bugging and exerting influence by social media.

Lawmakers recently modified the Belgian framework to allow a more forthright response to cyber-attacks. The defence department too can now launch such attacks against foreign targets.