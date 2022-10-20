Cafes in Brussels take action against ‘socket blockers’

The energy crisis has resulted in a surge in socket blockers in coffee bars across the Belgian and Flemish capital Instead of working at home and having to put the heating on people are preferring to go down the cafe. This isn’t always a godsend for the proprietors because many blockers purchase one coffee and stay in place for many long hours preventing more generous customers from finding a seat.

At coffee bar JAT in Brussels laptops have now been banned between the hours of 11AM and 2PM. Loud music is played at other hours to make sure people are hampered in their work. “This isn’t a library or a co-working venue” the management says. “We don’t want to deter people, but our bar isn’t a location where you can sit working for hours on end”.

Coffee bar MOK plans to set aside a special area for laptop users. “We don’t want any laptops in our coffee bar. There’s going to be a table at the back, out of sight of people who come here to drink a cup of coffee, for people eager to work” says the manager.