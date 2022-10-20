Energy dilemmas: what’s the cheapest way to do your washing?

“If you’ve got a washing machine at home, use it” says energy expert Alex Polfliet (Zero Emission Solutions): “Your washing machine at home will use a half a kWh per go depending on the programme you use. That will cost you 25 eurocents at present average prices” says the expert.

Make sure you get an A-label washing machine when you buy a new one. These consume less energy than say D-label washing machines.

If you haven’t got a washing machine or airing cupboard at home, the launderette will be the cheapest option. But the price difference between launderette and washing at home is so big that after a year you could have bought a washing machine with that money. A trip to the launderette will cost you up to 8 euros and that’s without the transport.

Airing cupboards are expensive and consume some 2 kWh a go says Alex. If you instal a new airing cupboard, make sure you get an energy-friendly one. Go for an airing cupboard with a heat pump. That uses less energy.

Hanging your washing out to dry on the line is even cheaper. Sun and wind are free of charge, but on a drizzly day in Flanders drying your washing won’t be an easy task. Drying your washing indoors can lead to mould. So be careful.

Wash and dry your clothes at home and that will set you back 1.25 euros and in the longterm acquiring the necessary appliances is the cheapest option says our expert.