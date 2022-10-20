Foodbanks fear new threat

Foodello originated in Finland and sells products straight from the producer to the consumer. It claims it’s fighting food waste.

Els Breugelmans, a retail and marketing expert at Leuven University explains: “Products that are no longer fit for the shops or in which shops are no longer interested are being offered to consumers via Foodello”.

“These are hard times. Consumers are interested in offers of cheaper products”.

At supermarket chain Delhaize there has already been a 15% increase in demand for discounted products near the end of their best before date.

“Sustainability too is a factor” explains Els. “By tackling food waste you are also helping society. Consumers are interested in cheaper and sustainable products”.

But there’s an issue, Els warns. You need to be skilful with your smartphone to make your purchases online via the Foodello web shop.

“For vulnerable people it’s more difficult to use digital applications. These are the people at the front of the queue at foodbanks”.

Foodbanks fear initiatives like Foodello pose a threat to their supplies. Operations like Foodello are perfectly legal but Jef Mottar of the Belgian Federation of Foodbanks points to the volumes of products that will no longer be available for foodbanks.

Foodbanks have seen supplies fall by up to 6% in recent months, while demand has surged over 15%. Foodbanks are now asking the authorities to provide extra tax incentives.

“That would give us a chance and stimulate food donations. That would allow people buying up surpluses to stay in business but leave us part of the market too”.