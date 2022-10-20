More workers to qualify for the job bonus
The Flemish parliament has approved an extension of the job bonus system. The bonus is awarded to people on low income, who are in work. This year workers on 1,800 euros or less gross a month qualify for a one-off 700-euro payment. People earning between 1,800- and 2,500-euros gross receive a smaller amount. Earn over 2,500 euros gross and you don’t qualify.
This year 700,000 Flemings will receive the bonus. Next year 900,000 Flemings will qualify as income thresholds are increased. The Flemish government is eager to see people in work qualify for higher earnings that non-workers in order to stimulate people to take a job.