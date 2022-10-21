96-year-old woman survives gas explosion at her home
A trip to the bathroom saved the life of a 96-year-old woman from Meerhout (Antwerp Province) when her home was seriously damaged in a gas explosion. The woman was treated for shock but sustained no physical injuries in the blast that happed in the kitchen of her house. Such was the force of the explosion that the walls of the house cracked and the contents of the kitchen, sitting room and veranda of the house were damaged.
What caused the blast is still not known. The gas explosion caused a flashover in the kitchen that is at the rear of the house.
Fortunately, the 96-year-old resident of the house was in the bathroom of her home when the explosion happened. As well as cracks in the walls of the house and damage to furniture and fittings, the front window was also blown out by the blast.
The elderly resident of the house is now staying with her daughter.