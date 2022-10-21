Antwerp takeaway petrol bombed

The incident happened at around 3am. The Fire Servicve received a call to deal with a fire at the Poke for You restaurant on the corner of the Schaliemolenstraat with the Sint-Bavostraat in Wilrijk. The fire was soon extinguished. However, there was a lot of smoke and a resident of a flat above the takeaway suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital.

Kristof Aerts of the Antwerp Judicial Authorities told VRT News that the fire had been started deliberately. Mr Aerts added that “The glass in the entrance door to the building had been smashed and three petrol bombs thrown inside the takeaway restaurant. Of course, the possibility of there being a link with drug gangs is our first line of enquiry". The Federal Judicial Police has started an criminal investigation.

Anyone arrested and charged will be charged with arson by night in an inhabited building. The bomb disposal service DOVO and the forensics lab attended the scene. The police have requested CCTV footage from residents’ cameras and from a local firm. The fire caused serious damage to the inside of the building.