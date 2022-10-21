COVID-19: fewer new infections recorded, more patients on ICUs
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show a fall in the number of positive PCR test results for the virus. Meanwhile, the number of patients with COVID-19 that are becoming so ill that they require treatment on the intensive care wards of the country’s hospitals has increased. Meanwhile, 3 million people in Belgium have already had an autumn booster jab against corona.
During the week from 11 to 17 October an average of 2,528 positive PCR test results for coronavirus were recorded each day. This is a fall of 18% on the figures from the previous week (4 to 10 October).
The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus currently stands at 1.02. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect an average of a further 1.02 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the past seven days (14 to 20 October) an average of 111 coronavirus patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is the same as the average for the previous week. This figure only includes those admitted specifically for treatment on the ill-effects of COVID-19.
There are currently 1,509 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This is up just 1% on the previous week. This figure includes all patients with COVID-19. Including those initially admitted for treatment on other ailments.
During the past week an average of 9 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. Since the onset of the pandemic here in March 2020 32,846 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.
Meanwhile, 3 million people in Belgium have already received an autumn booster jab to better protect them against the ill-effects of COVID-19.