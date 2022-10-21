COVID-19: fewer new infections recorded, more patients on ICUs

During the past seven days (14 to 20 October) an average of 111 coronavirus patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is the same as the average for the previous week. This figure only includes those admitted specifically for treatment on the ill-effects of COVID-19.

There are currently 1,509 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This is up just 1% on the previous week. This figure includes all patients with COVID-19. Including those initially admitted for treatment on other ailments.

During the past week an average of 9 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. Since the onset of the pandemic here in March 2020 32,846 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

Meanwhile, 3 million people in Belgium have already received an autumn booster jab to better protect them against the ill-effects of COVID-19.