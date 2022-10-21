Defence Ministry to provide 1,500 additional places for assylum seekers by December

On Thursday evening the office of the Federal Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder (Francophone socialist) confirmed that the Belgium military is to assist the asylum agency Fedasil in the contruction of an asylum centre at a new reception site. Ther location of the new centre still has to be determined.

In an effort to ease the current crisis that has seen asylum seekers being forced to sleep on the streets due to a lack of places in asylum centres 500 additional places should be available by 1 Novemeber and an additional 1,000 on top of this by 1 December.

In the first instance sites owned by the army, the Civil Protection Agency and the Buildings’ Agency are being looked at as possible locations for the new facilities. The Defence Department won’t run the new facilities. This will be down to Fedasil.

On Thursday a judge ordered the closure of an asylum reception centre in the Brussels municipalitiy of Sint-Jans-Molernbeek. The municipal authorities in Molenbeek say that the centre that has 400 beds breaches planning regulations. The Federal Secretary of State resonsible for asylum and migration Nicole de Moor (Flemish Christian democrat) says that she will ask the Brussels-Capital Region for an exception to the planning rules so that the centrte can reopen.