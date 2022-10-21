Flat surrounded after shooting in Blankenberge

The shooting took place at around 10am in the L. Dujardinstraat that is near to Blankenberge’s central market square. Witnesses saw an armed man shoot a woman. The emergency services were called and the injured woman was taken to hospital.

The man they went to ground in a flat. The victim lives in the same building as her assailent. The incident is believed to be probably drug-related. Police special units went to the scene to try and persuade the man to give himself up. They surrounded the building where was haulded and the area was cordoned off. He was detained on Friday afternoon.