Professional football clubs to face sizable claim from the Taxation Department

De Tijd’s Dries Bervoet looked at the financial position of the 18 clubs that currently play in the Belgian First Division from 5 years ago up to and including the 2020-2021 football season. For this he used the clubs' annual financial statements and consolidated financial balances that included all the football clubs' daughter and spin-off companies. These are the figures that are used by the commission that decides whether a club is financially healthy enough to be granted a licence allowing it take part in professional football in the Jupilier Pro League (1st Division) or the Challenger Pro League (2nd Division).

While Belgium’s proffessional clubs are generally doing alright with regard to income (ticketing, sponsoring, TV monery, merchandising, tranfers..), the big issue is their costs. Most are spending much more than they earn.

Mr Bervoet told VRT Radio 1 that "Their biggest cost is players' wages. Here we have seen a big rise. The average professional footballer in Belgium earns 260,000 euro gross per annum. At a top club this is around 400,000 euro per annum. These are high wages that are higher than for example in The Netherlands”.