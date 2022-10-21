Professional football clubs to face sizable claim from the Taxation Department
According to a report in Friday’s edition of the daily ‘De Tijd’ the Taxation Department is about to file claims that will cost the country's professional football clubs a pretty penny. The tax demands and fines will hit the clubs hard as all but a handful are already in a difficult financial position.
De Tijd’s Dries Bervoet looked at the financial position of the 18 clubs that currently play in the Belgian First Division from 5 years ago up to and including the 2020-2021 football season. For this he used the clubs' annual financial statements and consolidated financial balances that included all the football clubs' daughter and spin-off companies. These are the figures that are used by the commission that decides whether a club is financially healthy enough to be granted a licence allowing it take part in professional football in the Jupilier Pro League (1st Division) or the Challenger Pro League (2nd Division).
While Belgium’s proffessional clubs are generally doing alright with regard to income (ticketing, sponsoring, TV monery, merchandising, tranfers..), the big issue is their costs. Most are spending much more than they earn.
Mr Bervoet told VRT Radio 1 that "Their biggest cost is players' wages. Here we have seen a big rise. The average professional footballer in Belgium earns 260,000 euro gross per annum. At a top club this is around 400,000 euro per annum. These are high wages that are higher than for example in The Netherlands”.
Tax Department has football clubs in its sights
Since 1 January this year football clubs and players have to pay higher levels of social security contribution than was previously the case.
Dries Bervoet told the VRT that "The favourable fiscal regime enjoyed by football clubs is a complex story. Clubs are not obliged to transfer the payroll tax they withhold from their employees’ wages. There has long been talk of changing this, but this has yet to happen”.
"Currently this is not on the political agenda, but if this changes at some point in the future it will put greater pressure on players’ wages”.
Meanwhile, the Texation Department has launched Opperation Zero, an investigation into numerous professional football clubs’ financial dealings.
"14 of the 18 First Division clubs can expect a claim from the Taxation Department. So far the claims amount to a total of 67 million euro in tax arrears and fines. This is likely to increase substantially as some investigation have yet to be completed.
The claims are hanging like a sorwd of Damocles above the heads of some of the clubs concerned.
Just 4 clubs are mazking structural profits
Of the 18 clubs in the Belgian First Division just 4 clubs are making a structural profit. These are Club Brugge, KRC Genk, Sporting Charleroi and to a lesser extent KAA Gent.