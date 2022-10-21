Vaccination centres will be open less from November

A new vaccination campaign was launched on 12 September. Everyone in Flanders aged 18 and above has been given the opportunity to receive what for most will be a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine. During the first four weeks of the booster vaccination campaign as many as 800,000 shots of coronavirus vaccine were administered at the Flemish vaccination centres. Since 10 October this has fallen to no more than 400,000 per week. From November capacity at the region’s vaccination centres will be reduced to 25,000 shots per week.

By 1 November, more than 4.5 million people in Flanders will have received an invitation to be vaccinated. Currently more than 2.3 million people in Flanders have received an autumn booster jab.

With so many people already having been vaccinated It has been decided to scale down the opening hours at the vaccination centres in Flanders from 1 November. The revised opening hours will vary from centre to centre. From the start of next month people in Flanders will, as already is the case in Brussels, be able to make an appointment for a coronavirus jab at some pharmacies.