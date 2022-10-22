Driver that mowed down members of Hainaut carnival group to remain in custody

At a remand hearing held on Friday at the court in Tournai (Hainaut) it emerged that the man was driving much faster that he had previously claimed. The man had told detectives that he had been driving at 90km/h (in a built-up area where the speed limit is 50km/h).

However, an investigation by traffic accident experts has revealed that he was in fact driving at 160 km/h. He was also just over the limit for alcohol. He even filmed his himself tearing through the streets of Strépy-Bracquegnies on his mobile phone. Although he did try to brake when he saw the carnival group, he was driving so fast that he was unable to prevent what should have been the start of a happy day for the carnival group turning into carnage.

In May the man’s solicitor had asked for his client to be released from custody and to be given an electronic tag for the rest of the period that he awaits his trial. However, the public prosecutor’s office appealed and in June it was decided that the suspect should remain in custody on remand.

The man is being held on suspicion of manslaughter and the involuntary infliction of bodily harm.