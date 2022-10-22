Flemish Environment Minister will not be attending COP27 summit in person. “Egypt’s human rights record hardly better than Qatar’s”

In Belgium responsibility for environmental policy has been devolved to the regions. The three regional environment ministers (Flanders, Wallonia and Brussels) take it in turns to represent Belgium at international conferences. At the COP27 conference it is the turn of the Flemish Minister with responsibility for the environment to attend. However, Zuhal Demir has issues with the human rights record of the host country Egypt.

In Friday’s press statement Ms Demir said "In Egypt climate scientists are gagged, while the red carpet is rolled out for politicians and companies. This leaves a very sour taste. However, there is no question that our efforts to counter climate change and to prepare our environment for the challenges it poses are at issue here”. Ms Demir says that where necessary she will participate in the conference via video link.

The Flemish Environment Minister has issues with the huge contrast with the situation on the ground in Egypt and the grandeur of an event like the COP27 summit that is isolated from the reality of the country in which it is taking place. “Climate summits are not some kind of Eurovision song contest. Sadly, that they seem to have become window-dressing show and are more about prestige and ‘have you seen me with’ than about the climate. Nowhere has this been so painfully clear as in Egypt. It’s like the World Cup in Qatar, there it’s not about sport and in Egypt it’s not about the climate”, Ms Demir said.

She added that “Fortunately, the impact of good climate policy isn’t determined by how many hands you shake in the desert, but the policies you implement yourself”.

Ms Demir also quoted an article published in the British daily The Guardian entitled Greenwashing a police state, the truth behind Egypt’s COP27 masquerade.

Ms Demir office says that both Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have already raised the issue of human rights in Egypt and adds that in Egypt rape within marriage is not illegal and female circumcision is also practiced in the country.