Google buys land with a view to building a new data centre in Hainaut Province

The 36-hectare plot at Ecaussinnes is on the Feluy Industrial Estate, around 40 kilometres south of Brussels. By purchasing the land Google wants to keep its options open with regard to increasing its presence in Belgium. A final decision on whether a new data centre will be constructed on the plot of land at Ecaussinnes has yet to be taken.

In 2010 Google opened its first data centre outside the United States at Saint-Ghislain, near Mons (also in Hainaut Province). Last year the company announced that it had bought land at Farciennes, near Charleroi (Hainaut Province). Here too the land was bought as a potential site for a new data centre.

On Friday a Google spokesperson said that no decision has yet been taken regarding a new data centre. The spokesperson went on to say that Belgium is an essential element in Google’s European infrastructure and that since 2007 the company had invested almost 3 billion euro in its Belgian operation.