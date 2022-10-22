Google buys land with a view to building a new data centre in Hainaut Province
The American internet giant Google has bought a plot of land in the Hainaut municipality of Ecaussinnes with a view to possibly building a new data centre there. The company announced that it had purchased the land in a press statement released on Friday.
The 36-hectare plot at Ecaussinnes is on the Feluy Industrial Estate, around 40 kilometres south of Brussels. By purchasing the land Google wants to keep its options open with regard to increasing its presence in Belgium. A final decision on whether a new data centre will be constructed on the plot of land at Ecaussinnes has yet to be taken.
In 2010 Google opened its first data centre outside the United States at Saint-Ghislain, near Mons (also in Hainaut Province). Last year the company announced that it had bought land at Farciennes, near Charleroi (Hainaut Province). Here too the land was bought as a potential site for a new data centre.
On Friday a Google spokesperson said that no decision has yet been taken regarding a new data centre. The spokesperson went on to say that Belgium is an essential element in Google’s European infrastructure and that since 2007 the company had invested almost 3 billion euro in its Belgian operation.
Digital pionier
The Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) is delighted that Google has made a further investment in Belgium. Mr De Croo told journalists that the news confirms Belgium’s position as a “digital pioneer”.
"For many years now, Belgium has played a prominent role in Europe when it comes to the development of the digital economy. Our central location, know-how and talent are trump cards for companies such as Google, but also for all the innovative companies that start up every day here”.