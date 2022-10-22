PepsiCo plans 50 redundancies in Belgium
The American soft drinks and snacks company PepsiCo has announced a reorganisation of its European operation. Under the restructuring plans, PepsiCo intends to shed 50 jobs at its facilities here in Belgium. The company’s offices at Zaventem in Flemish Brabant will be hit particularly hard by the planned job cuts. The news was first reported in the Francophone daily ‘L’Avenir’ and has since been confirmed by the Christian trade union ACV.
PepsiCo has several facilities in Belgium, including in Veurne, Zeebrugge (both West Flanders) and at Zaventem in Flemish Brabant. The company intends to cut the costs of its support services, such as administration and sales. The company’s production facilities are not impacted by the restructuring. A total of 950 people work for PepsiCo in Belgium. Of these, 280 work in the company’s support services departments, 49 of whom now face losing their jobs. The lion’s share of the job cuts will be at PepsiCo’s Belgian HQ in Zaventem.
PepsiCo hopes to make use of the so-called Renault procedures, a procedure that is used for collective redundancy, when at least ten percent of the staff of (a part of) a company is made redundant at the same time.
Profitable company
Tina De Greef of the Christian trade union ACV Puls told journalists that the employees and the unions are extremely angry about the announcement.
"Pressure of work is already high and with almost 20% fewer staff we won’t be able to cope. Moreover, this is a very profitable company. Last year they made 7 billion euro in profits with 3 billion euro in profits so far this year, so we don’t see why they aren’t able to pay for enough staff”.
ACV Puls hopes to get the company to rethink its decision on the redundancies.