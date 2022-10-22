PepsiCo plans 50 redundancies in Belgium

PepsiCo has several facilities in Belgium, including in Veurne, Zeebrugge (both West Flanders) and at Zaventem in Flemish Brabant. The company intends to cut the costs of its support services, such as administration and sales. The company’s production facilities are not impacted by the restructuring. A total of 950 people work for PepsiCo in Belgium. Of these, 280 work in the company’s support services departments, 49 of whom now face losing their jobs. The lion’s share of the job cuts will be at PepsiCo’s Belgian HQ in Zaventem.

PepsiCo hopes to make use of the so-called Renault procedures, a procedure that is used for collective redundancy, when at least ten percent of the staff of (a part of) a company is made redundant at the same time.