Billie Eilish’s "No time to die" takes prize for Best Original Song at World Soundtrack Awards in Ghent
The Bond theme No time to die by Billie Eilish has taken the prize for Best Original Song op de World Soundtrack Awards in Ghent. The award is one of the most important international prizes for film music. Meanwhile, the composer Jonny Greenwood took the Film Composer of the Year Award for his music that featured in the films Power of the Dog and Spencer.
The 49th Film Fest Ghent came to a closed on Saturday evening with the presentation of the World Soundtrack Awards. One of the major prizes went to the British composer Jonny Greenwood for the music he composed for the films.
The Power of the Dog and Spencer. Jonny Greenwood had already been nominated for awards at (amongst other things) the Oscars, the BAFTA's and Golden Globes. With Film Composer of the Year Award in Ghent he has finally returned home with a prize.
The American composer Nicholas Britell took home the Television Composer of the Year Award for his (intro) music for the third season of the drama series "Succession". It Britell’s fifth World Soundtrack Award.
The award for Best Original Song went to "No time to die", the song from the James Bond film of the same name that previously received an Oscar for Best Song.
This year’s winners
· Film Composer of the Year: Jonny Greenwood voor "Spencer" en "Power of the dog"
· Television Composer of the Year: Nicholas Britell voor "Succession" (S3)
· Best Original Song: "No time to die" uit "No time to die", geschreven door Billie Eilish en Finneas O’Connell, uitgevoerd door Billie Eilish
· Discovery of the Year: Eiko Ishibashi voor "Drive my car"
· Public Choice Award: Joseph Metcalfe, John Coda en Grant Kirkhope voor "The King’s daughter"
· Sabam Award for Best Original Composition by a Young Composer: Giacomo Rita
· Best Original Score for a Belgian Production: The Penelopes voor "SpaceBoy"
· Lifetime Achievement Award: Bruno Coulais
· WSA Industry Award: The Alliance for Women Film Composers