Billie Eilish’s "No time to die" takes prize for Best Original Song at World Soundtrack Awards in Ghent

The 49th Film Fest Ghent came to a closed on Saturday evening with the presentation of the World Soundtrack Awards. One of the major prizes went to the British composer Jonny Greenwood for the music he composed for the films.

The Power of the Dog and Spencer. Jonny Greenwood had already been nominated for awards at (amongst other things) the Oscars, the BAFTA's and Golden Globes. With Film Composer of the Year Award in Ghent he has finally returned home with a prize.

The American composer Nicholas Britell took home the Television Composer of the Year Award for his (intro) music for the third season of the drama series "Succession". It Britell’s fifth World Soundtrack Award.

The award for Best Original Song went to "No time to die", the song from the James Bond film of the same name that previously received an Oscar for Best Song.