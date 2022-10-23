Increase in the number of people unable to pay their energy bills not as large as expected

Although the number of households that are having to turn to Fluvius to ensure that they can still have heat and light has risen since the start of the energy crisis, the rise is less sharp than had been expected. Households that are dumped by their commercial energy supplier due to non-payment can turn to grid operator Fluvius that acts as a “social” energy supplier for those unable to go elsewhere.

Speaking in an interview with the Sunday freesheet ‘De Zondag’ Fluvius’ spokesman Björn Verdoodt said "On 1 September 2022 there were 77,795 households in this situation. This is a small increase of 5.5% compared with 1 January this year. 77,795 household is still lower than the more than 80,000 households we had on our books in 2020 and 2021. The fact that the increase during the past months has remained modest can be attributed to the expansion of the social energy tariff that is really having a big effect."

Nevertheless, Fluvius believes that there is a chance that the number of households on its books will increase in the coming months when households existing fixed tariff contracts expire or when they receive their annual energy bills.