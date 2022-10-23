Soaring cost of energy, oil and potatoes sees chip shop prices rise by a fifth
As many of you will already have noticed, a trip to the local chip shop has become more expensive in recent months. The price of your order has increased by an average of 10 to 20 percent. The high price of energy, a big increase in the price of cooking oil, and a hike in food costs have forced many chip shop owners to increase the price they charge us for a portion of chips. Many of us visit our local chip shop regularly and for many families it is a weekly treat.
However, a portion of chips accompanied by our favourite sauce and maybe a meatball, sausage, taco or spring roll has increased by as much as one fifth in recent months. The increase is far greater than the general rate of inflation. Bernard Lefèvre of the national chip fryers association Navefri told VRT News that the price of deep-fried snacks that often accompany a portion of chips has risen even more that the price of the chips themselves.
However, the price rises have not been uniform as some chips shops are still on fixed tariff contracts for their gas and electricity and consequently have not yet seen their energy bills rise, but have as yet only seen the price they pay for their raw material (cooking oil, potatoes, etc.) go up.
Since this time last year the price those on variable tariff energy contracts pay for electricity and gas has risen by 80% and 130% respectively. Mr Lefèvre told VRT News that "Whoever still has an old, fixed tariff contract may not immediately have to raise prices. Those that are suddenly faced with much higher energy costs will partly pass this on to their customers."
Marc Asselberghs of De Volle Frietzak chip shop told VRT News that the price of many staple products used by chip shops has increase dramatically in recent months "Our mayonnaise has trippled in price, the fat for our deep fryer has gone up by 250%”.
Some chip shops are trying to reduce their costs by shortening their opening hours and switching off their electrical appliances as much as possible. "We have switched off our cold store. This saves us around 200 euro a month", Marc Asselberghs told VRT News.
With the wages of those working in catering set for an index-linked rise in January it is likely that further price increases at the country’s chip shops are on the cards.
It is difficult to predict whether the higher prices will lead to less frequent trips to the chip shop and as the National Association of Chip Fryers puts it 3.50 euros for a portion of chips still isn’t a lot of money. Moreover, “The quality of the potatoes this year is great, making the chip even more tasty."