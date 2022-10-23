Soaring cost of energy, oil and potatoes sees chip shop prices rise by a fifth

However, a portion of chips accompanied by our favourite sauce and maybe a meatball, sausage, taco or spring roll has increased by as much as one fifth in recent months. The increase is far greater than the general rate of inflation. Bernard Lefèvre of the national chip fryers association Navefri told VRT News that the price of deep-fried snacks that often accompany a portion of chips has risen even more that the price of the chips themselves.

However, the price rises have not been uniform as some chips shops are still on fixed tariff contracts for their gas and electricity and consequently have not yet seen their energy bills rise, but have as yet only seen the price they pay for their raw material (cooking oil, potatoes, etc.) go up.

Since this time last year the price those on variable tariff energy contracts pay for electricity and gas has risen by 80% and 130% respectively. Mr Lefèvre told VRT News that "Whoever still has an old, fixed tariff contract may not immediately have to raise prices. Those that are suddenly faced with much higher energy costs will partly pass this on to their customers."