Storms and high winds forecast for Sunday evening

Sunday afternoon will be cloudy with some showers and the possibility of the odd isolated thunderstorm. Maximum temperatures will reach between 16°C and 21°C. Winds will be moderate. However, there could be gusts of between 50 and 60 km/h.

On Sunday evening a front will cross the country from the southwest, bringing with it localised bursts of heavy rain or thunderstorms. The thunder will be accompanied by rain and gusts of high wind. Wind speeds at some locations could reach as high as between 80 and 100 km/h.

Sunday night will be cloudy and there could be some showers especially in western areas. Temperatures will fall to between 11°C and 16°C. Winds will be moderate to strong with gusts reaching speeds of between 50 and 65 km/h.

The weather on Monday will be changeable and quite windy. Coastal areas especially could see showers and possibly some thunder. Temperatures will reach 14°C in the Ardennes and 18°C in Flanders. Winds will be moderate to quite strong with gusts reaching speeds of between 50 and 65 km/h.

Tuesday will start off with no shortage of low cloud. Gradually the skies will clear. It will remain dry almost everywhere. Temperatures will reach 13°C in the Ardennes and 17°C in central areas.

Wednesday will remain mainly dry with sunny periods being interspersed with cloud. Top temperatures will reach 17°C in the Ardennes and 20°C in the Kempen area of Antwerp and Limburg provinces.

Thursday will be very mild with temperatures reaching 18°C in the Ardennes and 22°C elsewhere. It will be sunny, but with some high cloud. The forecast for next weekend is for temperatures to top 21°C or even 22°C.